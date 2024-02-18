Threshold Price Reaches $0.0292 (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last week, Threshold has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0292 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $292.05 million and $26.48 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00015853 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014098 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,736.54 or 1.00018614 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000889 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009186 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.75 or 0.00165778 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000055 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006816 BTC.

About Threshold

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,591,895,882.394596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02905175 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $32,130,234.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.