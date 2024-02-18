The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,609 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.9% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $362.35. 3,899,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $352.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.04. The firm has a market cap of $360.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $368.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Wedbush raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

