The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $608.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

The GEO Group Price Performance

Shares of GEO opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $12.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GEO Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,928,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,853,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,668,000 after purchasing an additional 272,627 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in The GEO Group by 1,116.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,846,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448,385 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,822,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,135,000 after purchasing an additional 19,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,340,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,524,000 after buying an additional 1,352,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

