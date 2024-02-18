Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Williams Trading reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Wolverine World Wide from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.63.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide Trading Down 0.3 %

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

NYSE:WWW opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $735.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $17.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -10.13%.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 498.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,488 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1,641.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,347,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,099 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 234.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,673,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,513 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at $8,060,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at $9,519,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.