Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Down 23.9 %

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23.

Telephone and Data Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Institutional Trading of Telephone and Data Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1,358.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

