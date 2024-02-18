TD Securities Raises Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$38.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keyera presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$36.15.

KEY opened at C$32.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$32.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.47. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$27.98 and a 52 week high of C$34.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

