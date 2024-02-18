TD Securities Boosts Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$140.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut Toromont Industries from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$124.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$128.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$135.38.

Shares of TIH opened at C$124.58 on Thursday. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of C$100.81 and a 52 week high of C$125.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$116.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$112.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.09%.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

