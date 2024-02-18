TD Securities Boosts Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$235.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$225.00 to C$235.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IFC. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$232.00 to C$252.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Intact Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$221.00 to C$247.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$236.40.

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$228.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of C$40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$182.01 and a 52 week high of C$229.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$206.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$202.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is an increase from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.58%.

In related news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total value of C$1,583,589.00. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle insurance; insurance for car, motorcycle insurance, RV, ATV, snowmobile, boat, and trailer vehicles.

