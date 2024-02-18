Syscoin Market Capitalization Achieves $108.47 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $108.47 million and $2.21 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,780.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.81 or 0.00519136 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.02 or 0.00148751 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00023645 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Syscoin Profile
Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 780,282,326 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Syscoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
