Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $70.83

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.83 ($0.89) and traded as low as GBX 53.04 ($0.67). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.68), with a volume of 489,777 shares traded.

Sylvania Platinum Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £141.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.54, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 66.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 70.84. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 15.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Sylvania Platinum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants located in the Eastern and Western Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex; and various mineral asset development projects, including Volspruit and Northern Limb projects located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex located in South Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvania Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvania Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.