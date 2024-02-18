Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Given a C$12.00 Price Target at Paradigm Capital

Paradigm Capital set a C$12.00 price objective on Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cormark decreased their price target on Sylogist from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 price objective on Sylogist and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.
Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides SaaS solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, network security, Web portals, and others. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
