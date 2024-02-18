Susquehanna Lowers GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target to $65.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.92.

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.16. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1 year low of $48.12 and a 1 year high of $72.37.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 10.16%. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

