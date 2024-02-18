Susquehanna Boosts Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target to $160.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WAB. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.20.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:WAB opened at $134.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.57 and its 200-day moving average is $116.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.20. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $91.89 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.41.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.04). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total value of $131,431.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,559.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total transaction of $131,431.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,559.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hehir sold 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $742,826.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,292.4% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter worth about $314,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

