Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $10.91 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 708.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,482 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.5% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,669,000 after buying an additional 105,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.03. 5,061,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,045,098. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $161.09. The stock has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

