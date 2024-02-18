Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,731 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.1% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,140,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,001,411. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $44.75 and a 1 year high of $59.22.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

