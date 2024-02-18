Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,476,000 after buying an additional 108,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after buying an additional 2,048,184 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,660,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,189,000 after buying an additional 11,728 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,712,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,559,000 after buying an additional 943,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,488,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,243,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $4,521,678.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,891,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $4,521,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,891,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,246 shares of company stock valued at $8,211,616 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE BR traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.92. 1,212,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,336. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.97 and a 1-year high of $210.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.