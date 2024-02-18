Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Buys 71 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,467 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up about 0.7% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 264 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PXD stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.57. 2,683,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.35. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $257.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Argus cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

