Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,215 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 90.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after buying an additional 152,648 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,004,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.06. 9,886,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,373,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.56. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $48.28.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

