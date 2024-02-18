Strategic Vision Investment Ltd Sells 52,919 Shares of Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd lessened its stake in Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,919 shares during the period. Adagene comprises about 0.4% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd owned approximately 0.55% of Adagene worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adagene by 339.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 74,006 shares during the period. 9.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adagene alerts:

Adagene Stock Down 13.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAG traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $3.04. 89,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,892. Adagene Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87.

About Adagene

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti- CD137 IgG4 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.