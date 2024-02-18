Strategic Vision Investment Ltd Purchases New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,850 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,864,000. Meta Platforms comprises about 12.4% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 182,337 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $54,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $1,685,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $1,120,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% during the third quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.0% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $256,128.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,853,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total value of $8,909,382.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $256,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,853,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 943,699 shares of company stock valued at $358,437,552. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock traded down $10.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $473.32. The company had a trading volume of 23,324,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,741,792. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.66 and a 12 month high of $488.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $386.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.31.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

