Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Stratasys Stock Down 4.5 %

Stratasys stock opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.86. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The company has a market cap of $910.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $162.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stratasys by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 19,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

