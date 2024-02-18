STP (STPT) Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week

STP (STPT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last week, STP has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One STP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0566 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. STP has a total market capitalization of $109.89 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00015881 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00014217 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,860.83 or 1.00359664 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000909 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009180 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.73 or 0.00167845 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000055 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official website is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05669468 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $4,602,793.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.