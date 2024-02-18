Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 48 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stokes Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.7% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 54,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 17,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 628.2% in the third quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,909,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,015. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $190.18 and a 1-year high of $250.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.79. The company has a market cap of $350.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

