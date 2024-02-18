Stokes Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,048 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 1.3% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stokes Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $10,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.78. 938,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,217. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.63.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

