Stokes Family Office LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,799,000 after buying an additional 8,392,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,238,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,583,000 after purchasing an additional 728,977 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15,170.4% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 518,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,889,000 after purchasing an additional 515,490 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,083,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,601,000 after purchasing an additional 225,077 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.17. The company had a trading volume of 569,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,913. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $81.93 and a 12-month high of $113.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

