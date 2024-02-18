Stokes Family Office LLC Purchases 131 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,559 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 7,019 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,469,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,194 shares of company stock valued at $10,420,927. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Northcoast Research lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $695.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $659.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $723.99. 1,764,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,599. The firm has a market cap of $321.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $681.22 and its 200 day moving average is $605.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $465.33 and a one year high of $729.06.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.