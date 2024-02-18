Stokes Family Office LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Stokes Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $111.86. The stock had a trading volume of 114,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,717. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.89 and its 200 day moving average is $105.83. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.79 and a 52 week high of $115.39.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.