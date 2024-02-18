Stokes Family Office LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,301 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,254,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,893,000 after acquiring an additional 566,346 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,449,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,601,000 after purchasing an additional 257,323 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,781,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,017,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.36. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

