Stokes Family Office LLC Decreases Stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Stokes Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,082,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,762 shares during the quarter. iShares International Equity Factor ETF makes up 3.3% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stokes Family Office LLC owned 3.10% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $27,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTF. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

INTF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.56. 52,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,559. The company has a market cap of $996.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.81. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $28.67.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

