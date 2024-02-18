Stokes Family Office LLC Buys 5,058 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC owned 0.72% of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFVA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,147,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,933,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,473,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 105.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 90,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 46,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 459.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 43,379 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Stock Performance

Shares of VFVA traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $111.96. 16,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.67.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

