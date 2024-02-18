Stokes Family Office LLC Buys 45,446 Shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 157,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,446 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC owned about 1.45% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 282.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHQ traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.08. 93,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,485. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.00. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $29.62 and a 1 year high of $38.31.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

