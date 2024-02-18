Stokes Family Office LLC Boosts Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 211.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,442 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $6,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 245.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after buying an additional 77,529 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 163,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.63. The stock had a trading volume of 257,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,250. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.47 and a 200 day moving average of $55.07. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $60.70.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

