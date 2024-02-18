StockNews.com Upgrades IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) to “Buy”

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IQV. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.64.

NYSE IQV opened at $238.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $243.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.53. The firm has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.48.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

