StockNews.com Upgrades Brady (NYSE:BRC) to “Strong-Buy”

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $61.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $62.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.72. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.01 million. Brady had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brady will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other Brady news, insider Brett Wilms sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $29,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,555.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

