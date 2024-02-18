StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NWLI opened at $484.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.71. National Western Life Group has a twelve month low of $225.02 and a twelve month high of $488.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $483.28 and a 200-day moving average of $470.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Western Life Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWLI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Western Life Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in National Western Life Group during the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in National Western Life Group during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. FCA Corp TX increased its position in National Western Life Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 10,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in National Western Life Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,167,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

