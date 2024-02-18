StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Down 0.1 %

MGRC stock opened at $128.51 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $85.63 and a 12-month high of $130.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.12 and its 200 day moving average is $106.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 30,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,691,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,931,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

