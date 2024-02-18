StockNews.com Downgrades Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of AOSL opened at $22.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.75 million, a PE ratio of -35.57 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 14,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $325,428.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,496.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $795,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,337,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,076,289.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 14,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $325,428.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,496.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,306 shares of company stock worth $2,036,789 in the last ninety days. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 525.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

