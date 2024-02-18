StockNews.com Begins Coverage on XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBiotech Stock Performance

Shares of XBiotech stock opened at $5.90 on Thursday. XBiotech has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $6.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XBIT. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in XBiotech by 8.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in XBiotech by 72.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in XBiotech by 32.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 19,140 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in XBiotech by 50.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 51,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in XBiotech by 15.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

