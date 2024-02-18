StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
GEE Group Trading Down 5.5 %
NYSE:JOB opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.53. GEE Group has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $0.63.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.17 million. GEE Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 5.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GEE Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
