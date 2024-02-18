StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Trading Down 5.5 %

NYSE:JOB opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.53. GEE Group has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $0.63.

Get GEE Group alerts:

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.17 million. GEE Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 5.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GEE Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GEE Group

GEE Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raffles Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of GEE Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 9,182,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GEE Group in the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GEE Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 815,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GEE Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GEE Group by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 255,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 137,061 shares during the period. 34.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.