Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Acquired by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 992,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,902 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial comprises approximately 2.0% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Channing Capital Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Stifel Financial worth $60,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 321.8% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stifel Financial

In related news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $524,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.79. The stock had a trading volume of 450,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,153. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $53.47 and a one year high of $77.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.64%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

