Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

SHOO has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Steven Madden from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Steven Madden

Steven Madden Stock Up 0.3 %

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

SHOO stock opened at $43.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.17. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $44.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Steven Madden by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 4,100.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.