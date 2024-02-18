Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 25.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stericycle by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,681,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,594,000 after purchasing an additional 139,456 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Stericycle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,963,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,404,000 after acquiring an additional 124,712 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,524,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,703,000 after acquiring an additional 52,087 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Stericycle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,493,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,627,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Stericycle by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,396,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,069,000 after acquiring an additional 51,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Stock Performance

SRCL opened at $49.69 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.96 and its 200-day moving average is $45.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.20.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

