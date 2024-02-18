Stephens Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 1st.

RUSHA stock opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rush Enterprises has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $50.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Rush Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.41%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $65,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,400,320.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $65,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,809 shares in the company, valued at $32,400,320.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $543,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,777 shares in the company, valued at $134,073.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,596,378 shares of company stock worth $69,337,644. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,915,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,359,000 after buying an additional 2,274,689 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,193,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,863,000 after buying an additional 2,041,125 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,581,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,225,000 after buying an additional 1,220,003 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

