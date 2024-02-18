SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut SSR Mining from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, November 20th. TD Securities lowered SSR Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform overweight rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SSR Mining from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SSRM

SSR Mining Trading Up 1.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $996.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

(Get Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.