SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) PT Raised to $60.00 at Truist Financial

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.30.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $63.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.48. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $64.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

