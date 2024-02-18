Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SPLK. Truist Financial cut shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.00.

Get Splunk alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Splunk

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $155.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.90 and its 200 day moving average is $140.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02. Splunk has a one year low of $82.19 and a one year high of $155.47.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Splunk will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Splunk

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,586,306 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $698,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,811 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 113,295 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,262,000 after acquiring an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,363,126 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,492,922,000 after acquiring an additional 307,552 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Splunk

(Get Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.