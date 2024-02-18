SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Tlwm

Tlwm grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Tlwm’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.18. 3,505,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,348. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.28. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $34.33.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

