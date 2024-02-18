SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Shares Sold by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for about 1.5% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 2,105.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BILS traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $99.28. 236,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,044. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.24. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

