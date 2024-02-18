SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.850-2.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.7 billion-$9.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.9 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised SpartanNash from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded SpartanNash from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SpartanNash from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

SPTN opened at $20.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $716.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.46. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $32.19.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpartanNash

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,147,000 after buying an additional 102,293 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,102,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,210,000 after buying an additional 124,299 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,743,000 after buying an additional 61,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,230,000 after buying an additional 16,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,835,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

