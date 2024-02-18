Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN) Shares Down 1.1%

Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.24 and last traded at $27.24. 272 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.54.

Sparkline Intangible Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average is $24.94.

Sparkline Intangible Value ETF Company Profile

The Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (ITAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund comprised of US-listed companies the fund adviser believes to be attractive in terms of intangible assets. ITAN was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by Sparkline.

